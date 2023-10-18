Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a national nonprofit dedicated to expanding the killing of the unborn via abortion across the United States.

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit, called Think Big America, is “modeled after NextGen America, a dark money group founded by billionaire Tom Steyer that advocated on climate change,” Politico reported Wednesday. Pritzker is currently the sole funder of the group, but the organization takes donations.

The pro-abortion organization is first focusing its attention on promoting ballot measures being pushed by left-wing groups in various states, such as Ohio, Arizona, and Nevada, that would codify abortion on demand into state constitutions, according to the report.

“A number of abortion rights nonprofits already work on measures to codify abortion rights, and Think Big America would add a new flush of cash from the personally wealthy Illinois governor,” the report states.

In a video announcement, Pritzker said the nonprofit was created to “[stand] up against right wing extremists who want to take us backwards.”

“Extremism poses an existential threat to our democracy. And I take this threat very seriously,” he added.

Nine members of the governor’s political team “will split their time between the governor’s political work and running the new organization,” the report states.

“The group’s board of directors includes several Pritzker allies, including businessperson Desirée Rogers, who worked in President Barack Obama’s administration, Illinois state Rep. Margaret Croke and Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris, three advisers to the governor,” the outlet reported.

Pritzker reportedly hopes to expand the nonprofit to include other left-wing pet projects, such as addressing “book bans,” (which is really a Republican and parent-led effort to keep pornography and Marxist propaganda out of schools) and promoting “gender-affirming care,” which includes sex mutilating surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers.