‘Man of Faith’: 2024 GOP Candidates Praise Pence as He Exits Race

Several 2024 Republican presidential candidates praised former Vice President Mike Pence after he announced his exit from the race, while many conservative commentators had less kind words.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Pence a “principled man of faith.”

“Vice President Mike Pence is a principled man of faith who has worked tirelessly to advance the conservative cause. Casey and I appreciate Mike and Karen for their willingness to put themselves forward in this campaign and wish the Pence family well in their next steps,” DeSantis said on X.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called him a “good man of faith.”

“I want to first say just a special point to vice president Mike Pence. He has been a good man of faith. He has been a good man of service. He has fought for America, and he has fought for Israel, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” she said at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was “beyond grateful” for Pence.

“I am beyond grateful for everything Vice President @Mike_Pence has done for this country. He has consistently fought for American values from his time in Congress to his governorship and serving the American people as Vice President,” he posted on X.

“Mike Pence stood for the Constitution of the United States. He deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal and political pressure. Thank you for your service,” Christie added.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called Pence “a man of character.”

“.@Mike_Pence is a man of character and has been a steadfast champion for all that makes our nation great in Congress, as governor, and as Vice President. While this campaign has come to an end, I know America still needs Mike and his servant leadership in the months and years to come,” he posted on X.

“@MartyKempGA, the girls, and I are proud to call Mike and @KarenPence friends, and we will be praying for the Pences as they begin their next chapter,” he added.

One Never Trumper speculated where Pence supporters would go, or called for others to follow Pence’s lead to stop Trump.

Former GOP Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown posted on X, “.@Mike_Pence has a heckuva resume and track record, and deserves credit for seeing the writing on the wall. For anyone not named Trump to have a chance, the field needs to start consolidating ASAP. Others who aren’t catching fire should follow Pence’s lead.”

Conservative figure Catturd quipped that if all of Pence’s supporters went to DeSantis, it would result in a one percent increase.

“If DeSantis can get all the Mike Pence supporters to support him – he could go from 8% to 9% in the polls. Just saying,” he posted.

Other conservative figures, particularly supporters of former President Donald Trump, reacted with approval or mocking.

Talk show host and former senior White House official Sebastian Gorka posted: “Another Judas fails.”

The Babylon Bee, a conservative parody news site, posted a story titled: “In Most Popular Move Of Presidential Campaign, Mike Pence Ends Presidential Campaign.”

Conservative lawyer and commentator Rogan O’Handley called Pence a “backstabbing traitor”:

Mike Pence has suspended his Presidential campaign Make no mistake – he has been banished forever from the America First movement for what he did on January 6th We all watched the 2020 election get stolen and Mike Pence said he would fight back But instead he backstabbed 74 million Americans who voted for him and President Trump Instead of upholding his oath to defend the Constitution and send electoral college votes tainted by fraud back down to state legislatures for further review, he fulfilled his role in the coup and helped the DC Uniparty install an illegitimate tyrant Good riddance Mike Pence Hope the blood money was worth it you backstabbing traitor

President of Students for Trump Ryan Fournier posted, “Mike Pence just suspended his Presidential campaign. Only difference this time is he’s not going to be Vice President again,” with three laughing smiley faces.

