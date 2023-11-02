Viral Clip: NYers Backtrack Support for Hamas After Hearing Its Radical Policies

In a viral clip that has garnered more than 3 million views on X, people in New York City are willing to support Hamas in its goal to “free Palestine” — until they are exposed to what Hamas actually preaches.

The clip, from Facts for Peace, begins with a petitioner — New York City-based comedian Mikey Greenblatt — engaging with passersby, as he seeks willing signatories.

“We’re doing a quick petition to help Hamas free Palestine,” he begins as potential supporters seem eager to sign at first.

After several individuals agree, some excitedly, the petitioner reveals that he must read the terms and conditions “just so you know what you’re signing.”

Some of the terms that accompany supporting Hamas’s goal he lists are:

You agree that every Jew, Christian and non-Muslim in the world must be slaughtered.

You endorse making homosexuality punishable by jail or death.

You believe Iran should use Palestinians as puppets to spread radical Jihad and destroy the West.

You support strict Sharia law, which bans women from showing their knees, hair, playing sports in public, [and] not being able to travel without a man’s permission.

You want a terrorist group that beheads babies and rapes girls to replace the only democracy in the Middle East.

After hearing the conditions, which represent the terror group’s policies, the approached individuals suddenly become less keen on expressing support for Hamas.

“I don’t know about that one,” one says.

“I’m sorry,” a woman responds as she puts down the pen and walks away, indicating her disinterest.

“I’m not sure that’s something to support,” another replies.

“I don’t support any of these two things that you just read to me, so I won’t be able to sign this then,” one woman responds.

Last month, Harvard students expressed their support for Palestinian terrorists amid the unprecedented terror attack on Israel.

In a joint statement signed by more than 30 student groups, the Ivy League students blamed Israel for the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas killing over 1,400 Israelis.

Subsequently, HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher argued that anti-Israel and pro-Hamas sentiment is a majority view on elite campuses, describing them as “the mouth of the river from which most of this nonsense flows.”

“And they’re very influential and those are the people who graduate and become the assholes in society,” he said.

In a viral clip from 2021, documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz approached students in Portland, Oregon, and managed to garner funds to support the Hamas terror organization despite openly presenting the group as determined to destroy Israel and kill Jews.

Think the woke are not antisemitic? Think again.

He also succeeded in garnering funds from students at the University of California, Berkeley, to support Islamic Taliban terrorists, despite presenting the group as determined to attack the U.S. and kill Americans.

The U.S.-designated Islamic terror group, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state through relentless jihad, perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history last month, in an operation stemming from its radical beliefs.

The attack saw some 2,500 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door-to-door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

The attack resulted in more than 1,400 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 242 hostages of all ages taken.

The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

The group has a history of expressing extreme anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, and anti-American rhetoric.

After the assassination of the Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, Hamas terror chief Ismail Haniyeh condemned the killing of the “Arab holy warrior,” calling it “a continuation of the American policy based on oppression and the shedding of Muslim and Arab blood.”

Identifying as a faction of the Islamic resistance, Hamas’ goal is to establish a global Islamic caliphate.

According to senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar, the ultimate aim of the Palestinian war with Israel is to conquer the planet and finally be rid of “Zionism” and “treacherous Christianity.”