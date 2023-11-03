Poll: Donald Trump Boasts 48-Point Lead in Republican Primary Race

Former President Donald Trump has a 48-point lead in the Republican primary race, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

The latest weekly survey showed Trump with a runaway lead in the GOP primary race, as 61 percent of potential Republican primary voters support him in the Republican primary race.

No other candidate comes remotely close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 48 points behind, with 13 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy tie for third place, each having seven percent support; followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, with three percent; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has two percent; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, also with two percent; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with zero percent support.

The survey was taken October 27-29, 2023. Notably, former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race during the annual leadership summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition on October 28, in the midst of the survey.

It was taken among 3,912 potential Republican primary voters and has a +/-2 percent margin of error:

The survey comes as Trump continues to dominate in survey after survey as the primary race draws closer. Perhaps most shockingly, a CNN poll released this week found Trump leading in the early primary state of South Carolina with 53 percent and Haley in a far distant second, 31 points behind, with 22 percent support. DeSantis falls 11 points behind in the Palmetto State with 11 percent support: