Illegal Alien, Wanted for Terrorism, Arrested Near One World Trade Center Had Been Freed into U.S. by Biden’s DHS

An illegal alien wanted for terrorism in Senegal was arrested in late October just blocks from New York City’s One World Trade Center after having been released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Just this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that illegal aliens who are “national security threats” are promptly arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and deported.

Despite Mayorkas’ assertion, an illegal alien — from either the Islamic Republic of Mauritania or Senegal — arrived at the United States–Mexico border on Oct. 3 near Lukeville, Arizona. The illegal alien was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the United States interior.

A week later, ICE agents in New York City were notified by Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Counter Terrorism Division that the illegal alien was wanted in Senegal for terrorist activities.

At that point, the illegal alien had traveled to New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to work with ICE agents seeking to have criminal illegal aliens deported.

About a week after ICE agents were notified of the illegal alien’s warrants in Senegal for terrorism, they arrested him outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan — just a few blocks from One World Trade Center.

The illegal alien remains in ICE custody and is awaiting deportation.

Since Biden took office, his DHS has released an estimated 2.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — roughly 60,000 released every month into the U.S. interior.

In the last year, alone, close to 150 illegal aliens on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List” have been apprehended at the southern border. At the same time, nearly 61,500 so-called “Special Interest Aliens,” those considered to pose a potential national security risk, were released into the United States interior by DHS.

