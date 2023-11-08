A crew of ten American cowboys and farmers have travelled to the Jewish state to “serve Israel in any way we can during the hard time in the struggle against Hamas.”

The group of American Christian cowboys from Arkansas and Montana have become popular in Israel after volunteering to assist the Jewish state by aiding farmers facing a labor shortage since October 7.

The heroic cowboys, who arrived late Monday evening, funded their own trips, motivated by their religious connection to Israel and biblical beliefs.

Their presence has gained significant attention online since.

The “righteous” cowboys continue to receive a hero’s reception by Israel’s residents and supporters.

“Thank you, guys. Y’all are heroes,” wrote Israeli public speaker Emanuel Miller.

RIGHTEOUS COWBOYS These young men from Arkansas and Montana landed today in Israel. After labourers were forced to abandon the area near the Gaza Strip, they came to help farmers in the South who were worried about losing their livelihoods. Thank you, guys. Y'all are heroes. pic.twitter.com/pLNlfP9R29 — (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 6, 2023

“These are some of the most famous people in Israel right now – Christian cowboys and farmers from Arkansas and Montana, who flew to Israel to help on our farms,” wrote Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

“Thank you, for letting us know that for the first time in history…the Jewish people are not alone!” she added.

These are some of the most famous people in Israel right now – Christian cowboys and farmers from Arkansas and Montana, who flew to Israel to help on our farms.

Thank you, for letting us know that for the first time in history…the Jewish people are not alone! pic.twitter.com/h86wsinRz0 — Yael Eckstein (@YaelEckstein) November 7, 2023

“Yeehaw!” wrote Tel Aviv-based international human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky.

“Thank you, y’all! We really appreciate this incredible gesture!” he added.

Yeehaw! These cowboys just flew in from Arkansas and Montana to help on the farms of southern Israel, after many were forced to be abandoned, following the Hamas massacres! Thank you, y’all! We really appreciate this incredible gesture! 🇱 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hPJQvWCKnv — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 7, 2023

“Our modern-day righteous among the nations!” declared international speaker Rabbi Shmuel Reichman.

“We appreciate you guys!” he added.

Our modern-day righteous among the nations! 🇱 These American Cowboys are farmers from Arkansas and Montana. But they felt so inspired by Israel and the struggle that the Jewish People are going through, that they decided to fly out to Israel to help rebuild what Hamas… pic.twitter.com/GGvF4n7yDA — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ReichmanShmuel) November 8, 2023

“Howdy!” wrote Israeli blogger Inbar Cohen.

“Thank you so much! In times of crisis, the bonds of friendship and support can transcend borders,” she added.

Howdy! American farmers and cowboys from Arkansas and Montana came to Israel to assist Israeli farmers following the devastation caused by Hamas terrorists. Thank you so much! In times of crisis, the bonds of friendship and support can transcend borders. 🇱❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HC7X96eWS8 — Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) November 6, 2023

“So proud of our Montana men who are in Israel making a difference!” wrote Chaim Bruk, co-CEO of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana.

So proud of our Montana men who are in Israel making a difference! Can’t wait to have them visit our Shul upon their return!#MontanaProud #Cowboys #LoveIsrael https://t.co/Aipc2yg5DD — Chaim Bruk (@MontanaJew) November 7, 2023

“This makes me so emotional,” wrote one X user. “Thank you cowboys!!”

“What absolute legends,” wrote another.

“THIS…this is what makes America still great. The individual citizens not DC,” wrote yet another.

With the backdrop of recent hostilities with Hamas, which exacerbated worker shortages, the timely arrival of the cowboys and their assistance is considered crucial for struggling Israeli farmers.

They are also bolstered by the recent legislative moves in Arkansas aimed at strengthening business and technological ties with Israel, a move championed by state legislator Mindy McAlindon and supported by Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan.