New York County Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, 74, who is currently presiding over a civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump, has a penchant for posting nude torso pictures in the online high school alumni newsletter he apparently edits and publishes, according to several reports.

In an October 7, 2021, online issue of the Wheatley School Alumni Association newsletter, two nude torso pictures are included under the headline “Before and After” according to an archived version of the newsletter.

The first photo is labeled “October 2020” and shows a nude torso flexing. The second photo, labeled “August 2021” shows another nude torso flexing, but with a more muscular physique. The photos appear to be taken in a locker room.

Before and After

October 2020





August 2021

The newsletter is ended with a message from Engoron and his contact information.

Under “Closing,” the newsletter says, “ That’s it for The Wheatley School Alumni Association Newsletter # 63. Please send me your autobiography before someone else sends me your obituary,” with Engoron’s name and contact information and a photo of him.

Arthur Fredericks Engoron

The Wheatley School Class of 1967

ARTENGORON@GMAIL.COM

WWW.WHEATLEYALUMNI.ORG

646-872-4833

That was not the first time Engoron has posted nude torso pictures, according to another archived newsletter. He apparently also posted one to an earlier newsletter, dated October 2, 2020.

That photo was posted under the headline: “BonusTorsoPhoto.”

Bonus TorsoPhoto

Similar to the later newsletter, it is also signed off by Engoron.

The most recent issue, dated October 27, 2023, indicates Engoron is still the editor of the newsletter. It contains clothed photos of Engoron and some of his family members.

Marco Polo, a website detailing the contents of the Hunter Biden laptops, posted on X a side-by-side comparison of one of the nude torso photos, and a clothed photo of Engoron showing his face.

The post said:

In addition to the Fulton County sheriff who arrested @realDonaldTrump starring in a gay soft core porn video (https://twitter.com/MarcoPolo501c3/status/1721614838781141097…), the judge who is harassing DJT in NYC takes naked selfies in the mirror at the gym & then posts them to the high school alumni newsletter he maintains. Engoron included a “BonusTorsoPhoto” but luckily spared his readers the bottom half (http://archive.ph/MfUNW); nevertheless, in addition to “Fan Mail,” he made sure to include a “Before and After” shot (http://archive.ph/SSxT9).

The Post Millenial reported that Engoron founded the alumni association in 2007, with the first newsletter being launched in June of 2016. “Other newsletters feature Engoron posing with fellow graduates of the school, and all feature a fan mail section with graduates gushing over his work on the newsletter,” TPM reported.

When news site RawStory contacted Engoron about the pics, he reportedly said, “Sorry I can’t comment. Bye.”

Engoron and Trump sparred throughout Trump’s testimony on the witness stand on Monday, where the former president defended himself against New York Attorney General Letitia James’ accusations that he overvalued his properties to gain favorable bank loans.

Engoron was visibly irritated by Trump’s long answers, and several times called on his attorney, Chris Kise, to “control” his client.

“Can you control your client? This is not a political rally,” Engoron pleaded with Kise, who responded, “You’re in control of the courtroom, not me.”

At one point, Engoron became so enraged he told Trump’s lawyers, “We are not here to hear what he has to say… . We are here to have him answer questions,” he said.

After one of Trump’s attorneys, Alina Habba, protested, Engoron yelled for her to “sit down.”

“I am not here to hear what he has to say, now sit down!” he exclaimed.

Trump responded, “This is a very unfair trial. Very, very and I hope the public is watching.”

Habba later during a press conference called Engoron “unhinged,” as previously reported by Breitbart News:

Everyone has a right in this country to get up and put a defense. I don’t care who you are. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can put objections on the record. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong, but I was told to sit down today, I was yelled at and I’ve had a judge who was unhinged slamming a table. Let me be very clear: I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here.

Fox News host Jesse Watters in a segment Tuesday evening on his show “Jesse Watters Primetime” called Engoron “Judge Nudie” — a play on “Judge Judy.”

Watters said:

We found out today that this judge runs a high school alumni newsletter. If you graduated from Wheatley and you’re interested in attending your class reunion, the judge has you covered. But that’s the only thing the judge covers. This is Trump’s judge sharing your run-of-the-mill bonus torso photo.

He added, “Judge Nudie has the right to express himself in any way he wants. We don’t judge. But he does. The nude bathroom selfie sharing former drawbar gets to decide whether Donald Trump’s real estate empire lives or dies. You can’t take this man seriously. Men like this can’t have the unilateral power to nuke the President’s business license because a racist prosecutor asked him to, The man’s a joke. If anybody should be hit with a gag order, it’s Judge Nudie.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.