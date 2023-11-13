A petition to boycott this year’s pro-LGBTQIA2S+ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has amassed more than 17,000 signatures since it launched last week.

“The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy’s during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Christian advocacy group One Million Moms wrote on its petition page. “Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.

The pledge, which had 17,682 signatures by Monday afternoon, reads:

I do not agree with the LGBTQ agenda you are pushing on families during your Thanksgiving Day Parade. My family and I will not watch this indoctrination. Since this event goes against our beliefs and values, Macy’s has left conservative and Christian families with no choice but to avoid the parade and its stores, even during the holiday season. My family will not support Macy’s; you have lost our trust.

The conservative group noted that performances showcased in the parade will include music from two Broadway musicals, & Juliet and Shucked, “both of which feature transgender and non-binary performers in major roles.”

& Juliet — a jukebox musical riff on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — features actor Justin David Sullivan, who also identifies as “non-binary.” In the stage musical, Sullivan plays the role of “May,” a “non-binary” friend of Juliet. Earlier this year, the actor rejected eligibility for the Tony Awards, saying traditional acting categories need to be reconsidered to become more “inclusive” of gender non-conforming actors.

“Alex Newell, a biological male who also identifies as non-binary, won a Tony Award this year for his starring performance in Shucked, playing the female role of Lulu,” One Million Moms wrote. “Newell, who uses all pronouns (he/she/they), has worn women’s clothes in recent public appearances and dressed in a shimmering, gold ball gown for the Tonys.”

“Thanksgiving Day, this liberal nonsense will be broadcast live from New York on NBC, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern,” the group continued.

This is not the first time Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has pushed LGBTQIA2S+ ideology. In 2021, transgender pop star Kim Petras, a man living as a woman, performed during the parade, marking the annual event’s first-ever transgender celebrity. Petras notably collaborated with “non-binary” singer Sam Smith for the song “Unholy” and performed with him clad in red leather and devil horns for the hellish 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment. We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store. It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back,” One Million Moms added.