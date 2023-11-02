Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Teases Gender ‘Non-Binary’ Bonanza

Not even Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is safe from the left’s maniacal obsession with gender non-conformity.

The family-friendly holiday tradition — which will be broadcast on NBC — will feature performances from several Broadway shows, including the musicals Shucked and & Juliet, both of which feature gender “non-binary” performers in major roles.

Shucked stars Alex Newell, a biological male, who won a Tony Award this year for his performance in the female role of Lulu.

Newell, who uses “he/she/they” pronouns, has identified as a male in the past, describing himself as “a little black gay boy from Massachusetts” in a 2016 interview. However, Newell has worn women’s clothes in recent public appearances, and dressed in a simmering gold ball gown for the Tonys.

Putting the corn in cornucopia this Thanksgiving 🌽 Check us out performing on this year’s Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. pic.twitter.com/cCUyZQQ33c — Shucked (@Shucked_Musical) November 1, 2023

& Juliet — a jukebox musical riff on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — features actor Justin David Sullivan, who also identifies as “non-binary.”

In the stage musical, Sullivan plays the role of “May,” a “non-binary” friend of Juliet.

Earlier this year, the actor rejected eligibility for the Tony Awards, saying traditional acting categories need to be reconsidered to become more “inclusive” of gender non-conforming actors.

Other shows that will be featured in this year’s parade are Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and Spamalot.

A spot in the annual parade is marketing coup for any Broadway show, providing exposure to tens of millions of viewers watching at home.

This won’t be the first time the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature gender non-conforming performers.

In 2021, transgender pop star Kim Petras performed during the parade, marking the annual event’s first-ever transgender celebrity.

