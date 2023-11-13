Report: Democrats ‘Despair’ Biden’s 2024 Hopes Are in ‘Peril’ Due to Age, Inflation

Democrats are reportedly in total “despair” that President Biden’s hopes of winning reelection are in “peril” due to his age and the soaring cost of living for taxpayers.

The report signals infighting among Democrats and the establishment media’s quest to help the White House resolve the conflict.

Dozens of Democrats and never-Trump Republicans told Politico’s Jonathan Martin that Biden must change his strategy to remain in the White House. Biden focused his reelection hopes on so-called “Bidenomics,” which some Democrats believe should be “heaved” into a “dumpster.”

“His aides are under no illusion about their challenge,” Martin wrote, highlighting their “level of despair was striking” because “Biden is indeed in peril.”

Martin wrote Democrats worry Biden’s age, 80, will hinder his “capacity” to govern:

That’s in part for reasons Biden refuses to accept: his capacity to do the job. The oldest president in history when he first took the oath, Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn’t trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press. Biden’s bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life.

Martin provided a solution to Biden’s position, such as asking the Clintons to work for him, along with demanding current administration officials become more front-facing. Martin denied that former President Barack Obama, an informal adviser, will “pop over from Martha’s Vineyard to Nantucket this Thanksgiving to talk Joe out of the race and plot the Michelle-led restoration”:

The governors, the senators, the cabinet secretaries and the infrastructure czar should be the faces of Biden’s campaign, along with the president and vice-president. The message: with Democrats remaining in power, it’s not just an 82-year-old at the helm but also this group — Team Normal when compared to Trump and his Star Wars bar term two.

Confirming Democrat fears, recent polling shows Biden’s sagging economy is the number one issue for voters. It also shows Biden’s age is a worry for Democrats:

Voters trust former President Donald Trump over Biden to restore the economy (50-34 percent) .

. 49 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are concerned about Biden’s age.

of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are concerned about Biden’s age. 51 percent said there was “no chance” they would vote for Biden.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.