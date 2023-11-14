President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will allocate an additional $6 billion in taxpayer funds to “strengthen” the administration’s “environmental justice” initiatives.

The newly allocated funds appear aimed at pacifying Joe Biden’s far-left base ahead of the 2024 election, even though “climate change” does not constitute a top issue for American voters, according to a recent Morning-Consult/Bloomberg poll.

Biden allocated the funds based on the “Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5),” which assessed that global warming is impacting “every region” in the United States.

“I have seen firsthand what the reports make clear,” Joe Biden stated during the announcement at the White House on Tuesday. Biden said the “devastating toll” of global warming throughout the United States is an “existential threat to all of us and the ultimate threat to humanity.”

The White House alleged in a press release that global warming costs taxpayers $150 billion per year and disproportionately impacts “underserved and overburdened communities.”

Biden defined those communities as “senior people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness who have nowhere to turn, black, brown, and tribal communities.”

The White House said $2 billion of the $6 billion in taxpayer funds would be available through its Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grants program.

The program supports expensive green energy projects and boosts the government’s ability “to respond to environmental and climate justice challenges.”

