Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is seeking to nullify any efforts by President Joe Biden that would require illegal aliens to remain in Texas after crossing the United States-Mexico border, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

In September, reports circulated that the Biden administration is considering requiring illegal aliens to remain in Texas after crossing the southern border so Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can more easily locate them if they fail initial asylum screenings.

Sanctuary cities like Chicago, Illinois, and New York City, New York would also get the added benefit of forcing Texans to take on the lion’s share of illegal immigration — as the state has done for decades.

Legislation from Jackson, backed by the entire Texas GOP congressional delegation, would nullify any such policy by the Biden administration.

“No Federal funds may be used by the Secretary of Homeland Security to implement or enforce a remain in Texas policy,” the legislation, reviewed by Breitbart News, reads.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Jackson said “the border is an unmitigated disaster” and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seemingly “having a contest to see who can come up with the worst attempts at ‘controlling’ the border — a ‘Remain in Texas’ policy being their latest, pathetic attempt.”

“Texas should not have to bear the burden of leftist open-border policies from the Biden administration,” Jackson said. “Secretary Mayorkas is a fraud, and I will not tolerate his dangerous incompetence.”

Those Texas Republicans supporting the bill are:

Reps. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Keith Self (R-TX), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Michael McCaul (R-TX), August Pfluger (R-TX), Kay Granger (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Chip Roy (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Roger Williams (R-TX), Michael Burgess (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), John Carter (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), and Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), NumbersUSA, the Heritage Foundation, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation are all backing the legislation as well.

According to the latest estimates from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Biden’s DHS has welcomed about six million illegal aliens to the U.S. since early January 2021 — a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 31 states.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), along with 25 GOP Senators, have introduced legislation to require DHS to make public the monthly total of illegal aliens who are released into the U.S. interior. Current estimates from the DHS Inspector General suggest the agency is releasing more than 60,000 illegal aliens into American communities every month.

