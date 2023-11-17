Planned Parenthood is looking to expand its abortion business in Ohio after voters codified the supposed “right” to kill the unborn when they passed Issue 1 on November 7.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss how the passage of the amendment will affect the organization moving forward, Axios reported.

RELATED VIDEO — Sharpton: VP Harris “Tremendously Effective on the Issue of Abortion”:

CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Erica Wilson-Domer reportedly said the amendment will allow the organization to “make investments in the staffing and facilities it has previously put off, including exploring adding facilities near the state’s borders,” the report stated.

“It has been incredibly challenging to staff for abortion services and recruit providers to the state given the [previous] restrictions,” Wilson-Domer said. “We are incredibly hopeful with the passing of Issue 1 that it will be easier to recruit providers that want to come to Ohio knowing that reproductive rights have been enshrined in the constitution here.”

Ohio notably borders three states with strong abortion limits, including Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

RELATED VIDEO — Austin: I’m Not Negotiating over Paying for Travel for Abortions:

“We have an obligation and responsibility now with this right enshrined in Ohio to provide access not just to Ohioans but all of the people who are not able to access that,” Wilson-Domer added.

Planned Parenthood said it will abort the unborn for up to 22 weeks, the state’s previous standard, (not considering the state’s heartbeat limit blocked in court) and will monitor abortion-related court cases that began before the amendment passed, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.