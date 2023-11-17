Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called President Joe Biden an “extraordinary president” on Friday and praised the administration’s expansive Catch and Release network at the United States-Mexico border.

During a meeting between Biden and AMLO at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference in San Francisco, California, the Mexican president called Biden a “good man” who has been an “extraordinary president” for the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

Among the issues Biden and AMLO discussed was illegal immigration.

AMLO heaped more praise on Biden for the administration’s Catch and Release network that releases tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — rather than turning them back to Mexico — through a variety of programs.

According to AMLO, the policy is “a humane way to address the migration phenomenon.”

WATCH: Migrants Push Small Children Under Texas Razor Wire as Thousand Cross Border:

Randy Clark / Breitbart

One of Biden’s programs to get border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior is a migrant mobile app where foreign nationals in Mexico can actually schedule appointments at the border to be released.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the migrant mobile app has helped free more than 350,000 foreign nationals into American communities since January of this year. This is a foreign population three times the size of Manchester, New Hampshire, twice the size of Santa Rosa, California, and approaching the size of Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition, thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are released monthly into the U.S. interior through a parole pipeline opened by Biden.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) estimates the agency is freeing more than 60,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month. Over the course of a year, this indicates that Biden’s DHS is releasing into American communities over 720,000 border crossers and illegal aliens.

AMLO has previously applauded Biden. In January of this year, for example, AMLO told Biden “thank you” in regard to the administration’s halting all border wall construction.

WATCH: Biden Admin Continues Releasing Migrants in Texas Border Town

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.