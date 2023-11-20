News organizations reportedly embedded with the Palestinian terror group Hamas owe the American people answers, write Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) and eight of his colleagues.

Babin’s letter to the presidents of the Associated Press, CNN, Reuters, and the New York Times requests answers on the organizations’ potential foreknowledge and involvement with the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, as well as their procedures when dealing with terrorist organizations.

“Americans deserve to know if these media outlets had any knowledge of Hamas’s barbaric attack on Israel prior to October 7,” Babin told Breitbart News. “If they did but failed to act, they have the blood of Israeli, American, and other foreign nationals on their hands, and our country must immediately rethink how we interact with mainstream media organizations.”

Babin’s concerns stem from reports that these organizations may have had journalists, photographers, or consultants with prior knowledge of the attack, and by failing to alert American or Israeli sources, they may have played a part in the murder of Israelis and American citizens that day.

“It is vital we understand the degree to which media organizations and their affiliates interact with terrorist, American, and allied organizations during terror operations – especially when they ultimately cost American lives,” the letter reads.

The October 7 attacks took the lives of an estimated 1,200 Israelis and at least 32 American citizens. 2023.11.17 – Hamas Embedded Sources Letter to Media Outlets by Breitbart News on Scribd

The letter asks a series of questions regarding the news organizations’ sources, reportedly embedded with Hamas, during the days and moments leading up to the October 7 attack on Israel.

In addition to questions regarding the organizations’ knowledge of the attacks, the congressmen ask if they vet their sources for ties to terrorist organizations and if they receive payments from foreign sources.

The Associated Press told Breitbart News after reports first emerged that it had no foreknowledge of the October 7 terror attack despite evidence that its photographers seemed to capture terrorists in action in real-time.

Babin is joined in his letter by Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Russell Fry (R-SC), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX), and Pete Stauber (R-MN).

The Congressmen request that the organizations respond by November 30.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has also demanded answers from news agencies on the matter.