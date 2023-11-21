Poll: Trump Edges Out Biden Nationally

Former President Donald Trump is edging out President Biden in a head-to-head matchup, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, taken November 11 – 14, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, asked respondents who they would support in a matchup between Trump and Biden.

This time, Trump led by one point, garnering 43 percent to Biden’s 42 percent support. That reflects positive movement in Trump’s direction since the last survey, moving one point up. Biden, however, remained the same with 42 percent support.

Further, the survey showed Trump with a three-point advantage over independent voters, leading Biden 38 percent to 35 percent.

The survey also asked respondents who chose neither Trump nor Biden if they supported one of the third-party candidates, whether that be Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, or Jill Stein. Nearly one-third of registered voters, 32 percent, said Kennedy, while eight percent said West. Six percent chose Stein, and 21 percent said “someone else.” Another 33 percent remain unsure.

Additionally, the survey asked respondents to identify who they believe will emerge victorious in a Trump versus Biden rematch, regardless of their personal preference. In this case, Trump has the advantage, as 43 percent of registered voters believe Trump would win, compared to 38 percent who said the same of Biden. Another 19 percent remain unsure.

As is consistent with other surveys, this also showed Trump as the runaway frontrunner in the Republican primary race, leading his competitors with 56 percent support in the GOP field.

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: @YouGovAmerica Trump 43% [+1]

Biden 42% [=]

—

Another candidate 7%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 57% [+1]

DeSantis 19% [+2]

Haley 9% [+1]

Ramaswamy 4% [-1]

Scott 3% [+2]

Christie 0% [-1] [Change vs Oct. 31] N=1,271 | 546 GOP RVs | 11/11-14https://t.co/g2QNxyg5Mr pic.twitter.com/Q6jtavVN2U — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 15, 2023

The survey follows others that have showed Trump not only leading Biden nationally but besting him in key swing states. A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, for example, showed Trump leading Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and tying the 80-year-old in Michigan.