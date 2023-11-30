Rand Paul Saves Joni Ernst’s Life with Heimlich Maneuver

rand paul and joni ernst 1
Ting Shen/Bloomberg, Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reportedly saved Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) life on Thursday after administering the Heimlich maneuver.

The choking incident occurred while the lawmakers were having a Senate GOP lunch at the U.S. Capitol. According to attendees, Ernst was choking on food but is now okay.

According to Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that “it was Ernst who provided the lunch: steak from the IA Cattlemen’s Assn.”

Enrst has publicly acknowledged the incident on social media, writing, “Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!”

Notably, Paul is an ophthalmologist and doctor and stands as one of four physicians in the Senate, which includes Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Roger Marshall (R-KS).

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.