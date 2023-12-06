The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) refuse to say that calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violates their schools’ code of conduct.

It looks like the Democrat Party’s months of October and November have marched right into December.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked Harvard president Claudine Gay, Penn president Liz Magill, and MIT president Sally Kornbluth a straightforward question no decent person would have a moment’s trouble answering: “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your school’s] code of conduct?”

In three stunning (though not at all surprising) moments of candor, all three refused to answer. You see, among Democrats, calling for the genocide of Jews is not bullying, harassment, or hate speech. And if you’re shocked by that fact, you haven’t been paying attention.

Watch below as Harvard President Claudine Gay admits that her students have repeatedly called for the genocide of Jews, and then refuses to say 1) that this violates Harvard’s code of conduct, or 2) that calling for mass murder is considered a threat or bullying — which would violate Harvard’s code of conduct.

If you are Jewish Harvard donor I urge you to watch your president dehumanize you.👇 https://t.co/5fuWmA4LAW — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) December 6, 2023

Here’s MIT’s Sally Kornbluth and Penn’s Liz Magill refusing to say “yes” to a simple question:

The presidents of MIT, Penn, and Harvard seem to think that **calls for the genocide of Jews** do not violate codes of conduct, and it "depends on the context." No. This is not a Black Mirror episode. We're living in one. pic.twitter.com/emO878af4P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 6, 2023

All three of these Nazi commandants university presidents admit their own students have staged rallies on school grounds calling for an Intifada against Israeli Jews and Jews worldwide. These school presidents further admit they understand that “Intifada” is a call for the mass genocide of all Jews. And yet, they sit there and defend this as protected speech because “context.”

Where is the confusing context in the open call for violence, mass murder, and the extinction of a people based only on their Jewish identity?

Magill actually said, “If the speech becomes conduct, it can be considered harassment.”

“‘Conduct’ being committing the genocide?” a flabbergasted Stefanik responded.

In other words, openly calling for worldwide mass murder does not qualify as “conduct” at Harvard, MIT, or Penn.

These people are who they are. You can’t change evil. Evil is in charge of academia. That war is lost. No amount of shame changes evil. It’s a waste of time.

My question is this… What are the Jews who overwhelmingly support these Democrats going to do now? All three of these Nazi commandants university presidents will not only keep their cushy jobs, they will be celebrated and promoted by Democrats.

That’s how the Democrat Party operates. Sexualize and mutilate kids. Let rapists out of prison. Refuse to discipline your own students calling for Jewish genocide. Pish-posh. Whatever. That is never going to change. But will Jewish Democrats continue to vote for and fund the Kristallmonths Party?

Stop and listen. That silence you hear is the Kristallmonths Party not calling for these three university presidents to resign.

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg directed the #NeverAgain movie of all #NeverAgain movies: Schindler’s List (1993). That silence you hear is Spielberg putting his Hollywood status above #NeverAgain.

Jewish Democrats like Spielberg, Tom Steyer, Jeff Katzenberg, Bob Iger, and Natalie Portman hold enormous power, but even as Hamas slaughtered, raped, and desecrated Jews, and Democrats all over the country came out in defense of Hamas; even as elected Democrats refuse to condemn the rapes and the presidents of three elite universities refuse to condemn their own students calling for genocide, Jewish Democrats continue to support the Kristallmonths Party.

All this talk about #NeverAgain from Spielberg and the rest of Jewish Democrats is pure bullshit. Jewish Democrats should be half as honest as these university presidents and amend the slogan: #NeverAgainUnlessItUnderminesMyStatusAndWealth.

