CNN Poll: Just 29% Rate Joe Biden’s Economy as ‘Good’

Just 29 percent of respondents rate President Joe Biden’s economic conditions as “good,” a CNN poll reveals, fueling concern among Democrats that Biden’s approval rating on the number one issue in the nation will hinder his 2024 reelection chances.
- Only 29 percent said Biden’s economy was in “good” shape. Seventy-one percent it was in “poor” condition.
- Just three percent said it was in “very good” condition. Thirty-eight percent said it was in “very poor” condition, a 35 point spread.
Overall, Biden’s approval rating on the economy in November is the second lowest of his presidency, the poll found, defeating any previous hopes that so-called Bidenomics will be a vote winner:
- November 2023: 33 percent
- October 2023: 36 percent
- May 2023: 34 percent
- December 2022: 36 percent
- June 2022: 30 percent
- December 2021: 45 percent
- March 2021: 49 percent
The terrible economy ranked as the top issue among respondents:
- Economy: 42 percent
- Immigration: 12 percent
- Foreign policy: 10 percent
- Partisanship: 6 percent
- Crime: 6 percent
The poll sampled 1,795 respondents from November 1-30 with a 3.2 point margin of error.
“It’s a pretty poor outlook from the American people only 29 percent assess current economic conditions that good as good 71 percent say they are poor,” a CNN commentator David Chalian analyzed.
“I would just note on what voters say right now is the most important issue, he’s got real trouble.”
“And they’re [White House] trying so hard with economics,” CNN’s Dana Bash claimed.
“Spending a lot of money on it to press the point: That the economy is getting better. And voters aren’t buying it. It’s like you have they’re trying to tell people how to feel, and it doesn’t always work.”
CNN: "Only 29% of people polled would rate the country's economic conditions as good. 71% said poor. How do you explain that disconnect?"
Democrat Gov. Tim Walz: "People did see the prices rise and they don't necessarily decline — you don't see deflation"
