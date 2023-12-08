CNN Poll: Just 29% Rate Joe Biden’s Economy as ‘Good’

Just 29 percent of respondents rate President Joe Biden’s economic conditions as “good,” a CNN poll reveals, fueling concern among Democrats that Biden’s approval rating on the number one issue in the nation will hinder his 2024 reelection chances.

Only 29 percent said Biden’s economy was in “good” shape. Seventy-one percent it was in “poor” condition.

said Biden’s economy was in “good” shape. it was in “poor” condition. Just three percent said it was in “very good” condition. Thirty-eight percent said it was in “very poor” condition, a 35 point spread.

Overall, Biden’s approval rating on the economy in November is the second lowest of his presidency, the poll found, defeating any previous hopes that so-called Bidenomics will be a vote winner:

November 2023: 33 percent

October 2023: 36 percent

May 2023: 34 percent

December 2022: 36 percent

June 2022: 30 percent

December 2021: 45 percent

March 2021: 49 percent

The terrible economy ranked as the top issue among respondents:

Economy: 42 percent

Immigration: 12 percent

Foreign policy: 10 percent

Partisanship: 6 percent

Crime: 6 percent

The poll sampled 1,795 respondents from November 1-30 with a 3.2 point margin of error.

“It’s a pretty poor outlook from the American people only 29 percent assess current economic conditions that good as good 71 percent say they are poor,” a CNN commentator David Chalian analyzed.

“I would just note on what voters say right now is the most important issue, he’s got real trouble.”

“And they’re [White House] trying so hard with economics,” CNN’s Dana Bash claimed.

“Spending a lot of money on it to press the point: That the economy is getting better. And voters aren’t buying it. It’s like you have they’re trying to tell people how to feel, and it doesn’t always work.”

CNN: "Only 29% of people polled would rate the country's economic conditions as good. 71% said poor. How do you explain that disconnect?" Democrat Gov. Tim Walz: "People did see the prices rise and they don't necessarily decline — you don't see deflation" Bidenomics! pic.twitter.com/NjkJwWmBs5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.