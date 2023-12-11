About half of American voters believe President Joe Biden spends too many taxpayer funds defending Ukraine’s eastern border, a recent Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll found.

The poll shows shrinking support for Biden’s priority of defending Ukraine’s border instead of defending the U.S. southern border against invasion.

The survey found:

48 percent said Biden spent “too much” on sending American tax money to Ukraine.

said Biden spent “too much” on sending American tax money to Ukraine. 27 percent said the U.S. was spending the right amount.

said the U.S. was spending the right amount. Only 11 percent said the U.S. was not spending enough.

Among partisans, Republicans were most likely to say Biden spent too much on defending Ukraine’s eastern border:

Republicans: 65 percent

Independents: About half

Democrats: 32 percent

The poll sampled 1,004 voters from December 5-6, with a 3.1-point margin of error.

Biden’s priority of defending Ukraine’s border does not align with the priorities of Americans, who repeatedly tell pollsters the invasion of the southern border is a top three 2024 concern. Securing Ukraine’s border is barely a top ten priority. For example, the economy ranks as the number one concern, at 21 percent, while the Ukrainian war ranks at zero, tied for 29th highest priority, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll. The top three issues are:

Biden’s economy: 21 percent U.S.- Mexico border/Migrants: 13 percent Abortion: 7 percent

The polling comes as Biden invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House this week, providing him a platform to plead for more taxpayer funds to “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion.”

The last time Zelensky begged U.S. taxpayers for money in America, he addressed Congress in a green sweatshirt:

