The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is investigating him for bribery, abuse of power, and obstruction of justice, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) exclusively told Breitbart News Saturday.

The three potential crimes narrow the scope of what and how House investigators examine the allegations and evidence against Joe Biden heading into January before articles of impeachment are possibly voted upon by the full House.

“We’re potentially looking at bribery; we’re looking at abuse of power; we’re looking at possible obstruction,” Jordan said.

“Joe Biden knew that his son was going to go do this press conference and not show up for the deposition. And they had talked about that,” Jordan said about possible obstruction charges against Joe Biden.

“He [Hunter] shows up on Capitol Hill and the Senate side but won’t come for the deposition,” Jordan continued “And I think his press conference — there was one line that I think stood out to me, and I think most Americans, and that’s when he said, ‘My father was not financially involved in [my] business activities.’ And that qualifier, the word financial, I think is different than anything we’ve heard before. Because before it was, ‘Joe Biden had no involvement whatsoever.’ Then it was, ‘He was not involved personally with the business,’ and now it is, ‘He was not involved financially with the business,’ so we literally went from no involvement [to this].”

Jordan said for the investigation to determine charges, if any, the inquiry needs to hold more interviews with Biden associates who refused to speak with the committee before the impeachment inquiry was formalized.

“We need to talk to Eric Schwerin, one of the other business partners. We need to talk to Jim Biden. We need to talk to Rob Walker. We need to talk to Kevin Morris, this guy who paid a bunch of Hunter Biden’s taxes — [he] kind of [came] out of the blue and did that,” he said. “So we need to talk to these folks and finalize our investigative work and then, as I said before, make a decision in this.”

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

