Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley asserted on Monday that former President Donald Trump must be “nervous” about her momentum in New Hampshire, despite the fact that she remains down by double digits in the Granite State.

“Two days ago, Donald Trump denied our surge in New Hampshire existed. Now, he’s running a negative ad against me. Someone’s getting nervous. #BringIt,” Haley, who was recently endorsed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, wrote on X:

Her remark follows the release of a negative ad brought forth by the pro-Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc., which blasts Haley for going back on her word on opposing a gas tax, deeming her “Nikki ‘High Tax’ Haley.”

The pro-DeSantis Super PAC Fight Right has also used this line of attack, blasting Haley for wanting to raise the sales tax and gasoline tax in her state. However, some believe it is not wholly honest, because while she did propose those things, one was paired with a property tax cut, and the other was paired with an income tax cut.

According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Haley is in second place in New Hampshire, 23 points behind Trump with 21.3 percent support to Trump’s 44.3 percent support in the Granite State as of Tuesday. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is in third place with 12.3 percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has slipped into fourth place with 9.5 percent support.

Trump recently made a stop in New Hampshire, speaking at a rally in Durham on December 16.

“We are going to win the New Hampshire primary, then we are going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November,” Trump told the crowd.

“New Hampshire is going to weed out the insincere RINOs … Republicans in name only,” Trump said, warning that his former allies — Haley and DeSantis included — “will betray you just like they betrayed me.”