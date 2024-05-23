Most House Democrats Vote to Allow Illegal Aliens to Vote in D.C. Elections

The majority of House Democrats voted to allow foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, to vote in municipal elections in the District of Columbia.

In 2022, Democrats on the D.C. Council approved a plan to allow foreign nationals to vote in local elections so long as they have resided in the district for 30 days. This includes illegal aliens with no legal basis to reside in the United States.

On Thursday, the House voted 262-143 to approve Rep. August Pfluger’s (R-TX) legislation to block the plan from taking effect — ensuring that municipal voting rights in D.C. are reserved exclusively for eligible American citizens.

While 52 Democrats, mostly from red states or swing states, joined Republicans in supporting the legislation, 143 Democrats opposed it, voting to allow D.C. to open local voting rights to foreign nationals, including illegal aliens.

“Free and fair elections are a prerequisite for a healthy republic,” Rep. August Pfluger said in a statement:

The radical D.C. Council decision to allow noncitizens — including illegal aliens and foreign agents — to vote in elections dilutes the voting power of the citizen voter. My legislation restores the sanctity of the voting process and ensures that only American citizens are voting in our Nation’s capital.

[Emphasis added]

President Joe Biden, last year, sided with most Democrats when his White House suggested support for allowing foreign nationals to vote in D.C. elections.

“The President does not support allowing noncitizens to vote in federal elections,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time. “We’ve been clear about that from here. As it relates to that particular vote or that particular bill, I don’t have any updates from here to share … and we’ll update you … if that changes.”

Last year, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) represented seven D.C. residents in a lawsuit to stop the district from allowing foreign nationals to vote in local elections. In March of this year, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.