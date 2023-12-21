Enthusiasm Runs Low for Joe Biden in His Delaware Hometown

Enthusiasm is low for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign in his hometown of Scranton, Delaware, residents told the far-left Guardian publication on Thursday.

Low enthusiasm for Biden in his hometown depicts a microcosm of a growing problem nationwide. Polling numbers show Biden’s popularity is on a downward trajectory:

Fox News: 54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden.

Pew Research: Biden’s approval rating sinks to just 33 percent, the lowest since he took office .

. WSJ: Only 23 percent said the same for Biden’s policies.

NYT: Biden trails Donald Trump in approval rating among voters 18-29.

“I’ve lost a lot of the passion that I used to have,” local history buff Nick Petula, an independent who voted for Biden three years ago, told the Guardian. He cited Hunter Biden’s legal troubles as a reason for concern: “All the things about his son, of course, it’s discouraging to hear that.”

Brandon DeManincor, an art therapy major at Marywood University, said he is frustrated that Biden is the Democrat’s presumptive 2024 nominee. “I would prefer someone new for the Democratic party besides Biden, but that’s probably not going to happen,” he said.

Restaurant worker and former Biden voter Mike Boratyn said he does not know whom he will vote for in 2024. He raised concerns about how little Biden accomplished in his first three years in office.

“I think Biden tries to be inspiring, but I think he was the lesser of two evils,” he said. “He doesn’t seem like he was getting as much done as he promised.”

The negative feelings about Biden are not confined to his hometown. Many Democrats oppose his 2024 reelection campaign. His age seems to be one major worry.

“See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger,” The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God recently said. “He’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”

“It is a little bit like your grandfather running the company, and you know that he’s at a point now where the heirs could suffer value if we don’t change management at the top,” Democrat and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said. “And this is very difficult. How do we get grandpa to relinquish the CEO role?”

