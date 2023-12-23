Exclusive — Roger Stone: Donald Trump Is Going to Win Despite Democrats Weaponizing the Judicial System

Political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News that “people don’t really understand how tough Donald Trump is,” adding that the 45th president “really believes that he is going to run the gauntlet, despite the efforts to weaponize the judicial system — that he’s going to win.”

“People don’t really understand how tough Donald Trump is,” Stone told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona. “I worked for Richard Nixon, I worked for Senator Bob Dole, both very, very tough guys, but not nearly as tough as Trump.”

Stone added that “under this enormous pressure where he’s being framed in at least four or five different totally ridiculous lawsuits in an effort to smear him and to put obstacles in the way of his presidential campaign, he remains buoyant, good humored, confident, determined, resolute.”

“He literally is the toughest person I know,” the political strategist affirmed. “He really believes that he is going to run the gauntlet, despite the efforts to weaponize the judicial system — that he’s going to win.”

Stone went on to say that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is “the biggest, most important grassroots political movement in American history.”

“We’ve had a conservative movement in America — it essentially started with the campaign of Barry Goldwater, manifested itself in the election of Ronald Reagan, we weeded out the racists and the bigots and the antisemites through the leadership of Bill Buckley, but it was time for that movement to be revitalized,” Stone said.

“I think Donald Trump, who has brought the movement in a more populist, America first tone — and organizations like Turning Point USA have really revitalized the movement,” he added. “And it is growing, despite the suppression of information about what we really stand for by the corporate, fake mainstream legacy media.”

When asked to respond to Trump’s federal trial appearing to line up with the primary elections, Stone said that even the “talking heads on CNN admit that the efforts to expedite this trial is just a naked attempt by the prosecutor to impact the election.”

“It has always been both the written and unwritten policy of the Justice Department to not allow criminal or civil investigations to affect election results,” Stone said. “I think the American people are seeing through it.”

Stone added that he was “happy to see the U.S. Supreme Court agree to hear the question of whether or not Trump actually has presidential immunity, which would void some of the charges against him,” adding, “There’s also a very serious legitimate legal question of whether Jack Smith was legitimately and legally appointed.”

“They want Trump locked in a courtroom at the time that it is most important that he be out campaigning for delegates to win the nomination,” Stone said. “I think the people see through this as extraordinarily political.”

