President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that the agency is developing a program that will provide border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States with photo ID cards.

For more than a year, Breitbart News has chronicled how DHS is planning to roll out a pilot program that will give border crossers and illegal aliens photo ID cards, similar to a driver’s license, upon their release into the United States interior from the southern border.

Now, DHS officials are seemingly confirming their plan to issue photo IDs to such border crossers and illegal aliens.

Buried in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) annual report, officials confirmed that they are planning to begin issuing the photo ID cards to border crossers and illegal aliens sometime this fiscal year.

“[The Office of Immigration Program Evaluation] is leading the ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) project, which offers a uniform, durable card provided to noncitizens upon release, and facilitates reliable access to commonly lost or damaged immigration-related paperwork,” the ICE report details:

The SDC will be integrated with the Unified Immigration Portal that ICE and [Customs and Border Protection] officers and agents use in the field and the ICE Portal to allow noncitizens access to commonly used documents and services. ICE expects the project to ease ICE personnel workload when encountering noncitizens with the card and decrease the burden on noncitizens when interacting with ICE, including the facilitation of remote reporting for certain low-risk populations. ICE anticipates a limited release in two [Enforcement and Removal Operations] field offices in FY 2024. [Emphasis added]

In September, John Fabbricatore, a former ICE official and advisory board member at the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News that the ultimate goal of the Biden administration is to limit illegal aliens’ face-to-face contact with DHS as much as possible.

“It’s a normalization of illegal immigration,” Fabbricatore said.

Biden’s Catch and Release network at the United States-Mexico border is releasing millions of border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities every year.

DHS officials have privately told Congress that Biden is releasing about 5,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every day. That figure suggests that Biden is releasing about 150,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities every month and about two million annually.

