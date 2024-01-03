Republican legislators in New Hampshire are hoping to pass legislation that would invalidate driver’s licenses issued to illegal aliens in other states, including in neighboring Massachusetts.

Eight Republican state senators and two state representatives have issued legislation that would ensure illegal aliens, even if they have driver’s licenses from other states, are not eligible to drive in New Hampshire. The legislation reads:

Any person who holds a driver license that is of a class of licenses issued by another state exclusively to undocumented immigrants who are unable to prove lawful presence in the United States when the licenses are issued, the driver license, or other permit purporting to authorize the holder to operate a motor vehicle on public roadways, is invalid in this state and does not authorize the holder to operate a motor vehicle in this state.

Those illegal aliens caught driving in New Hampshire would be charged with a misdemeanor under the bill.

The legislation comes as Massachusetts, last year, began issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. Massachusetts voters, in late 2022, approved a law that gave state officials the authority to begin signing illegal aliens up for driver’s licenses.

Likewise, in Rhode Island, illegal aliens are now eligible for “driver’s privilege cards” which allow them to legally drive throughout the state.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant solely for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often, when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.