Dark Brandon: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Germany

President Joe Biden likened former President Donald Trump to Nazi Germany during a speech on Friday.

Biden’s dark rhetoric is a recent escalation after establishment media outlets questioned whether he would put greater emphasis on bashing his 2024 political rival.

Speaking at Valley Forge to commemorate the January 6 protest, Biden equated Trump to one of the worst historical regimes.

“Echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany, he [Trump] proudly posts on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign: “revenge,” “power,” “dictatorship.”

Biden cited a “word cloud” the Daily Mail created to depict terms that respondents associated with Trump, and that Trump re-posted.

“There’s no confusion about who Trump is and what he intends to do,” he added.

Biden also said that “Democracy is on the ballot” after Democrats tried to remove Trump from several state ballots.

“America, as we begin this election year, we must be clear: democracy is on the ballot,” Biden said at Valley Forge. “Your freedom is on the ballot.”

Several states faced legal action to prevent voters from deciding elections by keeping Trump off the ballot:

Oregon (case pending)

Michigan and Minnesota (Trump kept on the ballots)

Colorado (ruling stayed)

Maine (ongoing)

After the speech, first lady Jill Biden, Ed.D., gave Biden a hug behind the mic. Biden turned and said, grinning, “I understand power.”