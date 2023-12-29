Democrat-Controlled California Keeps Donald Trump on the 2024 Ballot

The state of California kept former President Donald Trump on the 2024 ballot on Thursday.

California’s decision defies California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis’s request to “explore every legal option” to remove Trump from the ballot following the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling.

California Democrat Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber published the list of eligible candidates Thursday.

The decision came just after Maine Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows decided Trump was ineligible for the state’s ballot.

Weber previously opposed Colorado’s ruling on December 22, saying, “It is more critical than ever to safeguard elections in a way that transcends political divisions.”

"Removing a candidate from the ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not something my office takes lightly and is not as simple as the requirement that a person be at least 35 years old to be president," she added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) also opposed the action by Democrats to prevent voters from deciding elections: “There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy. But in California, we defeat candidates at the polls. Everything else is a political distraction,” Politico reported.

Several other states faced legal action to prevent voters from deciding elections by keeping Trump off the ballot:

Oregon (case pending)

Michigan and Minnesota (Trump kept on the ballots)

Colorado (ruling stayed)

Maine

More information on Maine and Colorado’s rulings is here