The Pentagon on Friday evening revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted to the hospital four days earlier, on New Year’s Day, January 1.

He was admitted to the hospital following “complications” after a “recent elective medical procedure,” according to a statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The statement did not say what procedure it was, or what the complications were. The statement, sent out around 6:00 p.m. ET, said:

On the evening of January 1, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications following a recent elective medical procedure. He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today. At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defense was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required.

The days-late acknowledgment of Austin’s hospitalization raised questions as to why the Pentagon waited so long to announce it. The statement also raised questions as to why it took so long for Austin to recover.

The U.S. military is currently involved in several crises overseas — providing support for Israel, trying to deter Iran-backed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and providing advice and support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The last update from the Pentagon on Austin’s activities came December 30, after he had a call with the Netherlands minister of defense.

