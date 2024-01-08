President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced Monday it raised $1 million in online donations over a 24-hour period after the president delivered his first 2024 campaign speech on Friday, comparing Trump to Nazis.

The escalation of extreme rhetoric appears to be a part of Biden’s newest strategy to defeat Trump.

Commemorating the January 6 protest, Biden compared former President Donald Trump’s words to language used in Nazi Germany and claimed “Democracy is on the ballot” after Democrats tried to remove Trump from several state ballots:

“Echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany, he [Trump] proudly posts on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign: ‘revenge,’ ‘power,’ ‘dictatorship.'”

“America, as we begin this election year, we must be clear: democracy is on the ballot,” Biden said at Valley Forge. “Your freedom is on the ballot.”

Biden’s extreme rhetoric will be a “core campaign massage,” the Biden campaign told the Hill.

“In election after election, democracy and freedom are mobilizing issues for the American people. In 2024, that will be no different, and we are encouraged by the strong grassroots enthusiasm we are seeing around the President’s core campaign message,” said Rob Flaherty, Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

