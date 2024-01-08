Round Two: Nevada Judge Attacked by Defendant in Courtroom to Face Assailant Again

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. …
Clark County District Court via AP
Simon Kent

A defendant caught on video hurtling over a judge’s bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl in a Las Vegas courtroom, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning.

As Breitbart News reported, in his Jan. 3 appearance before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, Deobra Redden, who was facing prison time for a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year, sought to convince the judge his life was being rebuilt anew.

Redden asked for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.”

When it became clear Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time regardless, and as the court marshal moved to handcuff and take him into custody, the aggrieved felon yelled expletives and charged forward, swinging punches as he went.

People attending in the courtroom, including his foster mother, began to scream as court staff worked to separate the pair as wild blows were landed on the judge by her attacker.

Holthus suffered some injuries but was back to work the next day.

AP reports at the Monday appearance, Holthus is expected to continue sentencing in Redden’s other case, involving the baseball bat attack.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus is seen cradling her head after a defendant launched over her desk during his sentencing in a felony battery case, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Redden, captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge’s bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, will appear before her again Monday morning, Jan. 8, 2024. (Clark County District Court via AP)

He initially was charged with assault but reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery resulting in substantial injuries.

Redden’s criminal record is marked by mostly violent offenses and includes prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“He’s been violent his entire adult life,” Wolfson said.

