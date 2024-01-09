Poll: Trump Boasts Massive 43-Point Lead in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump is boasting a massive 43-point lead in Iowa, a Morning Consult survey found.

The polling examining the race in Iowa shows Trump with a stunning, garnering 58 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, emerges to a distant second place, 43 points behind with 15 percent support.

DeSantis falls closely behind with 14 percentage points, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy with ten points, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two points, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson with a single point.

The surveys were taken between December 1, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024, among 353 potential Republican caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State:

2024 Iowa Republican Caucus: Trump 58% (+43)

Haley 15%

DeSantis 14%

Ramaswamy 10%

Christie 2%

Hutchinson 1% .@MorningConsult, 12/1-1/7https://t.co/hOrNPPsULV — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 8, 2024

Trump’s lead reflects an eight-point increase since the last survey taken in November, and Haley’s 15 percent support reflects a four-point increase over the same time frame.

DeSantis’s support, however, has fallen by four points.

The results are shocking as the Iowa caucus barrels down on the presidential hopefuls. DeSantis has predicted victory in Iowa several times and long boasted of his endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). However, that failed to move the needle in DeSantis’s direction at all.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R), who endorsed Trump early last year, is predicting a “historic” win for the former president in the upcoming Iowa caucuses.

“His rallies are jam-packed, and there’s enthusiasm all over the state. You know, the caucuses are just over a week away, so they are not far away at all,” she told Breitbart News Saturday.

“I am predicting a historic win in the caucuses by President Trump,” she predicted, noting that Trump’s margin in the polls is far bigger than the largest recorded victory in the GOP primary in the Hawkeye State.

“The biggest win we’ve ever had for a Republican in the Iowa caucuses was way back in 1988, 12 points,” she said.

“That’s a big win. I think anything over ten points is really considered a blowout. And right now, President Trump is pulling at maybe 30 points ahead. That’s just incredible. It’s unprecedented. It’s historic,” Bird added.