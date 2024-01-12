CPAC Endorses Donald Trump for President: ‘Time to Unite’

The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) has formally endorsed former President Donald Trump for president, declaring that it is time for the Republican Party to “unite” behind the runaway GOP frontrunner.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp made it official in a statement, declaring that it is now “time to unite and support the candidate who best can accomplish what is needed to put America back on track.”

“CPAC enthusiastically endorses Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The extreme leftist Marxists have infiltrated our colleges, universities, elementary schools, the military, in fact, all of our sacred institutions,” Schlapp continued.

“As conditions at the border, the economy, and culture dramatically worsen every day, one person has again clearly won the hearts and minds of conservatives for his tireless commitment to make America great again,” he added, expressing confidence that “President Trump will win.”

“He will be the 47th president, and the best for America is yet to come,” Schlapp added, as CPAC shared the announcement on X:

#CPAC endorses President Donald Trump for President of the United States. It's time to bring back our country and freedom. pic.twitter.com/Qa5vzUsPNM — CPAC (@CPAC) January 11, 2024

#CPAC endorses President Donald Trump for President of the United States.

Joe Biden has done more damage than the 5 worst administrations combined. pic.twitter.com/ffY0aw9hCL — CPAC (@CPAC) January 11, 2024

Trump has spoken at the annual CPAC conference year after year and has continued to dominate in the event’s straw poll. At last year’s conference in March, Trump came out as the runaway frontrunner in the CPAC straw poll. He received support from 62 percent of the over 2,000 participants, putting him 42 points higher than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who arrived with 20 percent support at the time.

In the time since, Trump has maintained double-digit leads both nationally and in individual states as DeSantis has failed to gain momentum in the primary throughout the duration of his campaign.

While former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie formally exited the race on Monday, DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson remain in the race.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently reiterated that he will not attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this year if the nominee is Trump. Donald Trump Jr., however, said “no one gives a damn.”

“No one in the Republican Party could care less. Like Paul Ryan’s a nonentity,” he began.

“The Republican Party, conservatives, the America First movement, they look at Paul Ryan as a pariah, not a benefit, not a plus,” he continued.

“He’s the person that didn’t deliver the wall. When we actually had the House and the Senate, he’s the person that prevented that. He sits on the board of Fox News. I mean, he’s the RINO that the America First movement despises,” Trump Jr. said.

“So if he doesn’t show up to the convention in Milwaukee … no one gives a damn. I think he’d be booed if he went. I’d actually bet a lot of money that he’d be booed if he went,” he added.

WATCH: