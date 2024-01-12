Hunter Biden’s Tax Trial Date Set for June 20, 2024

Hunter Biden will go on trial on June 20, 2024, for nine charges, including three felonies: allegedly failing to file taxes, evading an assessment, and filing a fraudulent form.

“I’m kind of keeping you on a tight schedule,” federal Judge Mark Scarsi told the defendant in court. “We like to move things along.”

The judge set the next hearing for late March 2024.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in California on Thursday after Special Counsel David Weiss indicted him in December.

Hunter could face a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted. In total, the president’s son faces 42 years in federal prison for nine tax and three gun charges. Hunter pleaded not guilty in October to the gun charges. The trial date for the gun case is not yet set.

In court, U.S. government prosecutor Leo Wise told Judge Scarsi that “discovery in the case had already largely been handed over and that some discovery in the Delaware case – where Hunter Biden faces three gun-related charges – will also be used in the case in California,” CNN reported.

Hunter refused in July 2023 to accept a plea deal laid out by prosecutors after negotiations fell apart due to questioning by Judge Maryellen Noreika about the “diversion agreement.”

The agreement afforded Hunter Biden the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter Biden immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

