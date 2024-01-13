Exclusive — Rand Paul Warns Voters: Nikki Haley More Concerned with Ukraine Border than Southern Border

Nikki Haley comes from the “McCain, Dick Cheney, Mitch McConnell wing of the party,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who recently made it abundantly clear that Haley should not be president, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that the former South Carolina governor is more concerned about the Ukraine border than the United States border.

Paul explained why he formally came out against Haley this week, pointing to comments she made during the presidential primary debates.

“As I watched the debates and I heard Nikki Haley’s responses on our border and on Ukraine’s border, I think she’s more concerned with Ukraine’s border than she is with our southern border,” Paul said. “And that’s a real problem.”

Paul explained that Haley’s position puts her in the “same camp with Sen. McConnell, same camp [with Sen. Chuck] Schumer, same camp with Biden. They’re all together” in their “first priority” being Ukraine, Paul explained.

“Above all else, it’s Ukraine. Now McConnell has been sort of boxed in that he has to do something on the border. What they’re offering on the border is going to be a sellout. What they’re offering on the border is that they’ll let 5,000 migrants come across every day. And then they’ll have some rule they’ll institute after they get to 5,000. So essentially, they allow 1.8 million migrants to come in a year. And then they try to kick in some rules after the fact,” Paul said.

On Haley, he added, “She’s been the one that’s been the biggest advocates for sending our money to Ukraine.”

But it is not just Ukraine either, Paul said, explaining that foreign aid has been a big deal to Haley for a long time throughout her career as a politician.

“That’s not just Ukraine, you know, her work at the U.N. She’s written books about how she thinks it’s a big priority to send foreign aid to countries outside of the United States. And the problem is, is we’re running a deficit of over a trillion dollars a year. So in order to send money overseas, we actually just print it up, you know, we’ve got to borrow it from China to send it to Ukraine. It’s just not Ukraine. It’s all over Africa. It’s all over the Middle East. We even still send money to the Palestinians, believe it or not. And so all of this is just, I think, insane.

“But people need to know that she’s from the wing of the party — not the liberty wing,” Paul said. “She’s from the McCain, Dick Cheney, Mitch McConnell wing of the party, that you know, all of the establishment is gaga over Nikki Haley,” he said, explaining that he was largely inspired to speak out after realizing that Haley has a “chance” in New Hampshire with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropping out of the race this week.

“I decided I wasn’t ready to endorse a candidate. But at this point, I sure didn’t want to just sit quietly on the sidelines and not let people know how bad a candidate I think Nikki Haley is,” he added.

