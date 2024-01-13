Pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the White House fence on Saturday, forcing the Secret Service and D.C. Police to get involved.

The protesters were seen shaking the fence as they yelled, “Fuck Joe Biden.” Secret Service agents dressed in riot gear were seen behind the fence. Take a look:

🚨: DC police and Secret Service had to rush to one part of the security fence to prevent a breach from the Palestinian crowd. pic.twitter.com/CQFkE6q9nn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

At one point, the protesters shook the fence so hard that they forced it back.

Palestinian protesters have shaken the fence so hard that they have moved portions of it back.@FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/DOcz4DF8lg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

In another instance, protesters climbed the Rochambeau Statue in Lafayette Square to wave Palestinian flags.

Other protesters are placing Palestinian flags and keffiyehs on the Rochambeau Statue in Lafayette Square.@FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/EZrcDo5OPH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

The protesters were later dispersed.

The crowd is now mostly gone. Here’s the aftermath of all the different items people in the crowd threw at DC police and Secret Service who were guarding the White House. pic.twitter.com/zgaFKpQLSE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 14, 2024

According to The Guardian, thousands of protesters swarmed Washington DC on Saturday “to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to protest US aid to Israel.”

“The protest, called a march on Washington for Gaza, was promoted as likely to be the largest pro-Palestinian demonstration in the US since the 7 October attack on southern Israel by Hamas fighters emerging from Gaza, which killed almost 1,200 people and led to a massive military response from Israel, backed by the US government,” noted the outlet.

