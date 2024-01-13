Watch – Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm White House Fence, Secret Service Deployed

Demonstrators march past the White House during the March on Washington for Gaza on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Paul Bois

Pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the White House fence on Saturday, forcing the Secret Service and D.C. Police to get involved.

The protesters were seen shaking the fence as they yelled, “Fuck Joe Biden.” Secret Service agents dressed in riot gear were seen behind the fence. Take a look:

At one point, the protesters shook the fence so hard that they forced it back.

In another instance, protesters climbed the Rochambeau Statue in Lafayette Square to wave Palestinian flags.

Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The protesters were later dispersed.

According to The Guardian, thousands of protesters swarmed Washington DC on Saturday “to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to protest US aid to Israel.”

“The protest, called a march on Washington for Gaza, was promoted as likely to be the largest pro-Palestinian demonstration in the US since the 7 October attack on southern Israel by Hamas fighters emerging from Gaza, which killed almost 1,200 people and led to a massive military response from Israel, backed by the US government,” noted the outlet.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature filmEXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.