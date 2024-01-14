U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is stepping down from his role to work on President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, officials briefed U.S. media outlets Saturday.

Kerry, 80, told his staff he is now putting all his efforts into getting Biden, 81, back into the White House.

The former presidential nominee and secretary of state will remain in his post until the end of winter or early spring, according to two people familiar with his message.

According to Axios, which first reported that Kerry would step back, the ex-Massachusetts senator thinks Biden’s reelection is the “single biggest” difference that can be made this year for climate progress at home and globally.

The veteran Democrat will join the president on the 2024 campaign trail after spending three years flying around the world telling world powers, including China, they need to cut emissions.

Despite his decision to resign, Kerry is still expected to join the globalist elites flying into the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which begins Monday, as Breitbart News reported.

Climate Czar John Kerry Leads U.S. Delegation Flying to Davos for Elite WEF Conclave https://t.co/Wz1jThCQQt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 13, 2024

A replacement has not yet been named, but the nominee could face a tough confirmation process and interrogation by Republicans.

Kerry was instrumental in delivering the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement as Secretary of State under then-President Barack Obama.