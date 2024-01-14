John Kerry to the Rescue: Retiring as Climate Envoy to Aid Biden re-Election Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Vice president Joe Biden (L) campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry (R) December 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kerry announced his endorsement of Biden yesterday with the Iowa caucuses less than two months away. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Simon Kent

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is stepping down from his role to work on President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, officials briefed U.S. media outlets Saturday.

Kerry, 80, told his staff he is now putting all his efforts into getting Biden, 81, back into the White House.

The former presidential nominee and secretary of state will remain in his post until the end of winter or early spring, according to two people familiar with his message.

The Associated Press

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, center, greets Vice President Kamala Harris as they arrive with President Joe Biden for an event on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane to Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct 21, 2015. The Obama administration is confronted with two crises for which it has few, if any, viable options, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Syrian civil war. The administration has ultimate goals for each crisis but no clear path to achieve them and Kerry is jetting off to Europe and the Middle East to seek answers. (Carlo Allegri/Pool Photo via AP)

File/U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane to Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct 21, 2015, before flying to another meeting  (Carlo Allegri/Pool Photo via AP)

According to Axios, which first reported that Kerry would step back, the ex-Massachusetts senator thinks Biden’s reelection is the “single biggest” difference that can be made this year for climate progress at home and globally.

The veteran Democrat will join the president on the 2024 campaign trail after spending three years flying around the world telling world powers, including China, they need to cut emissions.

Despite his decision to resign, Kerry is still expected to join the globalist elites flying into the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which begins Monday, as Breitbart News reported.

A replacement has not yet been named, but the nominee could face a tough confirmation process and interrogation by Republicans.

Kerry was instrumental in delivering the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement as Secretary of State under then-President Barack Obama.

