Poll: Donald Trump Support in Republican Primary ‘Highest Level Yet’

Former President Donald Trump’s lead in the Republican primary race is at its “highest level yet,” according to the latest CBS News/YouGov survey.

The survey asked likely Republican primary voters whom they would vote for if the primary were held today.

An overwhelming majority, 69 percent, said they would vote for Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a far distant second, 55 points behind, with 14 percent supporting him. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received 12 percent from respondents, followed by four percent for Vivek Ramaswamy and one percent for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

According to CBS News, Trump’s lead has risen “to its highest level yet,” as he garnered 58 percent support in May, 61 percent in June, 62 percent in August, and 61 percent in November.

Further, most likely GOP primary voters — 70 percent — have high confidence that Trump would defeat Present Joe Biden in the general election. Just 37 percent say the same of DeSantis, and 31 percent say the same of Haley:

CBS News Poll: Trump’s support among national Republican primary voters has now risen to its highest level yet. • Trump — 69% (+55)

• DeSantis — 14%

• Haley — 12%

• Ramaswamy — 4%

Further, CBS News described Trump’s support as “both large and solid, more so than any other GOP candidate.”

“Most who back Trump say they won’t change their minds, and he continues to enjoy a solid ‘floor’ under that support from voters considering only him and no one else,” CBS News reported.

While all eyes are on Monday night’s caucus in Iowa and the primary in New Hampshire on January 23, most likely GOP voters, 73 percent, admit that the results will not impact their decision of whom they will support in the primary race. Another 17 percent said it will play a minor factor, and 10 percent said the results in the first two states will play a “major” factor in their decision.

The survey was taken January 10-12, 2024, among 786 likely Republican primary voters, and it has a +/- 4.7 percent margin of error for that portion of the survey.

The Iowa caucuses begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and current averages show Trump leading by 33.7 points, which would be a historic victory.