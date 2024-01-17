Pro-Life Coalition Launches in Missouri to Fight Abortion Ballot Measure

A pro-life coalition has launched in Missouri with the goal of “helping lead the fight against out-of-state funded initiative petitions, which are aimed at reversing Missouri’s pro-life laws and enshrining extreme abortion initiatives to the state’s constitution.”

The coalition, called Missouri Stands with Women, officially launched on Tuesday, backed by leading national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Missouri is one of several states that may have an abortion amendment on the ballot in November, with pro-abortion activists looking to enshrine the right to kill the unborn in state constitutions since the collapse of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“Out-of-state extremists pushing Big Abortion’s agenda are intent on using the initiative petition process to reverse all the pro-life work our state has undertaken to protect the dignity of life, safety of women, and parental rights,” said Stephanie Bell, a spokeswoman for Missouri Stands with Women.

“We are united in our efforts to ensure these out-of-state extremists are not allowed to tear the fabric of our constitution by placing unregulated, taxpayer-funded abortions up to the moment of birth, effectively overriding all Missouri’s pro-life laws,” Bell added.

State courts finalized ballot wording in November for six potential abortion-related amendments, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Five of the six plans would allow abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, which is generally considered to be the point of “fetal viability,” when a baby can live outside the womb (although babies born earlier have survived with medical intervention).

Lawmakers would be allowed to legislate abortion after the point of viability, but physicians would be allowed to abort after 24 weeks depending on physical and mental health risks to the mother, some language reads.

The report notes that Missouri abortion groups have “remained silent on plans to collect signatures in 2024.”

“Any pro-abortion rights campaign that emerges faces a tight May 5 deadline to submit the roughly 180,000 signatures it will take to make the ballot, which must come from six of eight Missouri congressional districts,” according to the report.

“Groups such as Planned Parenthood and Abortion Action Missouri have refused to get behind a more moderate alternative being pushed by Jamie Corley, a Republican whose plan would allow abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy,” it continued.

Abortion is outlawed in Missouri except to prevent serious risks to the physical health of the mother or to protect the life of the mother.