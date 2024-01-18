Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday delivered a touching eulogy for her mother Amalija Knavs, who passed away on January 9, 2024, at the age of 78.

“Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations,” Melania Trump said at the service, held at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida.

“She showered her grandson Barron with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion,” she said as her voice cracked, reflecting on the “warmth” of her mother’s embrace.

“We will be forever grateful for the unparalleled affection,” she said, adding that her mother “embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives.”

“With her beauty and impeccable sense of style, she turned the heads of many, but it’s not just her appearance that set her apart. It’s her unwavering dedication and hard work that truly made her exceptional,” she said.

“Like a string that holds everything together, she balanced the demands of motherhood with grace and poise — from managing the household to pursuing her own ambition in fashion,” Melania said.

“Amalija is a name that carries significant meaning in various cultures, symbolizing qualities such as strength, dedication, and a strong work ethic. Her name was really a perfect match,” she said, reflecting on how her mother instilled a love of fashion in her.

“She was a creator of her dreams, and I’m forever grateful for the beauty she brought into my life. I will always cherish our time together, often in the late hours of the evenings. We sketched designs and made patterns together, and then with each stitch, she finished crafting a masterpiece,” Melania said.

“She exuded an exquisite sense of pride as my husband became the president of the United States and as I embarked on a Grand Odyssey, traveling the corners of the globe as the first lady,” Melania said.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. She was not just a friend but a confidant, a ray of light in the darkest of days,” she continued. “In her company, I found peace, knowing that she would always be there to listen.”

“She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times. Our bond was unbreakable — a testament to the power of a true love for one another,” Melania said, describing her mother as a “dear friend, an irreplaceable treasure, a gift bestowed upon me by the universe, and for that, I am entirely grateful.”

WATCH:

Melania Trump delivered a beautiful eulogy for her mother, Amalija Knavs. She remembered her mother as “a ray of light in the darkest of days. Our bond was unbreakable." pic.twitter.com/RfHsBHV7Kz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 18, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, both Knavs and Melania’s father, Viktor, “became U.S. citizens in 2018 and reportedly spent the last few years living at Mar-a-Lago.”

Former President Donald Trump joined his wife for the funeral, landing in West Palm hours before.

“Just landed in West Palm Beach from New Hampshire, where the event and enthusiastic crowd was incredible. Will be back on Friday for big Rallies over the weekend,” Trump began.

“Staying through Election Night, but today will be devoted to the funeral (Celebration!!!) of a GREAT WOMAN,’Babi,’ the Beloved Mother of Melania and Grandmother of Barron — And what a Woman she was!!!” Trump said:

In the weeks leading up to her death, the media incorrectly speculated as to why Melania had been absent from her husband at key events, including the Christmas holiday. It was made clear at the time that Melania was tending to her ailing mother.