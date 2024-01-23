Trump Celebrates After Stomping Haley in New Hampshire: ‘She Did Very Poorly’

Donald Trump rumbled in the New Hampshire primary, defeating Nikki Haley, who had gambled big on the state before losing decisively.

“She’s doing, like, a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost,” he beamed. Haley made remarks within minutes of the race being called, in which she expressed optimism despite the Associated Press calling the race for Trump within three minutes of polls closing.

“She did very poorly, actually,” Trump gloated, continuing, “The governor said she’s going to win, she’s going to win, she’s going to win. Then she failed badly.”

Trump mocked New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who endorsed Haley and worked tirelessly for her without success. “He’s gotta be on something. I’ve never seen someone with energy…” before attacking Haley further.

“Ron beat her also,” Trump said, referring to Ron DeSantis’s second-place finish in Iowa. “Remember, Ron came in second, and he left.”

Haley was somewhat more magnanimous, despite a dubious path forward after pouring most of her remaining resources into the one-on-one battle with Trump she has coveted, which nonetheless proved fruitless.

“He earned it, and I want to acknowledge that,” Haley said.

She continued, “New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go.”

Yet Haley has all but ignored Nevada, the next state on the docket, where Trump is polling in the seventies.

And in her home state of South Carolina, up after Nevada, she is being pummeled by Trump.

It remains to be seen how long Haley – or her globalist donors – are willing to hold out.

Haley relied heavily on the support of Independents and Democrats in the New Hampshire primary, where loose requirements allow voters to cross over with little effort.

Yet a CNN exit poll found of Haley’s voters that “About 7 in 10 said they were registered as undeclared prior to Tuesday.”

Future Republican caucuses and primaries will consist overwhelmingly of registered Republicans, boding ill for Haley’s hopes.

Trump was joined on stage by his former rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, who endorsed him after dropping out. Former rival Doug Burgam appeared with him throughout the week, as well, after endorsing him.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.