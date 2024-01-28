Report: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama Plan Joint Fundraiser with Joe Biden

What is the best collective noun to use in describing a gathering of former and current Democrat presidents? The world might be about to find out because a first-of-its-kind fundraiser is being mooted to benefit President Joe Biden, with the 2024 presidential race aspirant destined to share a stage with predecessors Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

At least, that is the plan, an NBC News report details.

The simple formula is for the three to appear together at a fundraiser this spring, the four people familiar with the discussions told the outlet. It continues:

The plan underscores the belief among Biden allies that the party needs an all-hands-on-deck approach to help him win a second term. It’s also just one in a growing list of ways that Democratic leaders, and the Biden campaign, are gearing up for a general election they view as having the highest of stakes.

The story notes the Biden campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Clinton and Obama also declined to comment, however both do remain popular among Democrats.

Republican voters are not so enthused.

Clinton and Obama have been lightning rods for the GOP, and Clinton has drawn criticism from his own party in recent years over the handling of sexual assault claims that flowed against him in the 1990s while he was in the White House and from the years before.

Whether the event comes off as planned is still a long way off being decided, however recent polling shows Biden can use any and all the support he can muster.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s average job approval rating across his third year in office languished at the lowest point of any U.S. president since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

Did He Get into the Beer?! Biden Incoherently Rambles, Wanders over to Cask at Brewery Speech

Biden’s third year extended from Jan. 20, 2023, to Jan. 19, 2024 during which time he had an average job approval rating of 39.8 percent, a Gallup poll reveals.

Biden, whose current job approval rating is 41 percent, fared the worst in polls of all presidents’ ratings since Carter, whose third-year polling average was 37.4 percent before he went on to lose his subsequent reelection campaign.