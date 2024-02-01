Capitol Police Won’t Charge Two Men in Senate Gay Porn Scandal

The two men who filmed and appeared in a gay porn video in a Senate hearing chamber seem to have dodged legal repercussions.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) announced Thursday they found “no evidence that a crime was committed” and will not bring charges against the two men.

“For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13,” USCP said in a statement. “After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that – despite a likely violation of Congressional policy – there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed.”

The graphic video that led to the firing, first released by the Daily Caller, shows a congressional staffer, later identified as Maese-Czeropski, having anal sex with an unknown man on a table in the Senate hearing room, where senators often sit to ask questions during hearings.

Maese-Czeropski was fired by his then-employer, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Now that he is no longer a Senate employee, it is unlikely Maese-Czeropski will face further repercussions.

The USCP statement continued, “[a]lthough the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room. The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met.

“The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light,” the police continued.

Before his firing was made public, Maese-Czeropski posted a statement on his LinkedIn profile.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he claimed. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated,” he continued, “and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

