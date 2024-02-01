Impeachment Inquiry: James Biden Set for February 21 Deposition 

The House impeachment inquiry will depose James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, on February 21.

James, an often overlooked member of the Biden family, is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. James and Hunter Biden were business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely aligned and linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP.)

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee discovered in March that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In two instances, Joe Biden personally accepted a suspicious personal check from James, according to the Oversight Committee. The discovery of the checks justifies concerns that the Biden business compromised Joe Biden. It also lends further credence to the impeachment inquiry into the president.

In September, The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed James Biden’s Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., entities because the committee could not identify “legitimate services provided by James Biden’s companies.” Those entities received at least 20 wires totaling $1,398,999 through Hunter’s entities, according to the 2020 Senate Report by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

The subpoena appeared to be directed at obtaining records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.

“There is nothing more to those transactions, and there is nothing wrong with them,” James’s lawyer Paul Fishman said in a statement in November. “And Jim Biden has never involved his brother in his business dealings.”