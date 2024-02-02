Biden to Witness Dignified Transfer for U.S. Troops Killed in Jordan

The remains of three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by an Iranian-made drone in Jordan will arrive back on home soil Friday to a solemn reception from grieving families at Dover Air Force Base.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also be there, Reuters reports.

Friday will be the second “dignified transfer” Biden attends as president. In August 2021, he took part in the ritual for 13 servicemembers killed during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Biden faced criticism on that occasion after a viral video emerged on social media of him looking at his watch at the 40 minute mark of the transfer ceremony of the slain Marines, as Breitbart News reported.

C-SPAN

The three Army Reserve soldiers killed last Sunday were Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, as Breitbart News reported.

More than 40 other service members were also injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border. Of those, eight had to be evacuated.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will join the presidential couple on the tarmac for the return of the deceased.

The White House said the Bidens will meet at the base with family members of the fallen before the transfer. He offered his condolences to the families in a phone call on Tuesday.