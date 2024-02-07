The Senate on Wednesday has devolved into chaos as lawmakers cannot pass legislation that handles the border crisis, aid to Ukraine, or both as a package.

Senate Republicans blocked a supplemental spending package that included aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and attempts to increase border security.

The bill failed to advance after it did not receive 60 ayes during a procedural vote.

Republicans had initially demanded border security measures in exchange for more Ukraine aid; however, conservatives balked at the legislation crafted by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Krysten Sinema (I-AZ).

As Breitbart News’s John Binder explained, the so-called border package “is merely a precursor to ramming amnesty for millions of illegal aliens through Congress.”

Sahil Kapur of NBC News explained the “doom loop” that led to the defeat of the Ukraine-border package:

The Senate is in an endless doom loop (1) Republicans say no Ukraine aid without tougher border laws (2) Democrats say fine, reach a deal with designated R negotiator; Rs say not good enough (3) Senate debate returns to aid; Rs say no Ukraine aid without tougher border laws

The Senate then tried to vote on a package that excluded the controversial border provisions and only contained aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine, but it also failed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blamed former President Donald Trump for the failure of the bill.

The Senate leader said on the floor, “Why have Republicans backed off on border when they know it’s the right thing to do? Two words: Donald Trump.”

