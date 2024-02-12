More individuals believe former President Donald Trump will defeat President Joe Biden in a 2024 matchup than those who believe Biden will defeat Trump, regardless of their personal preference, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election if Joe Biden were the Democratic candidate and Donald Trump were the Republican candidate?”

While Trump leads Biden by one point in a head-to-head matchup (Biden led Trump by one point last week), far more are confident that Trump would ultimately emerge as the victor.

According to the survey, 43 percent believe Trump would win, compared to 36 percent who believe Biden would win — a difference of seven points. One in five, 20 percent, remain unsure.

Further, the survey found Republicans more confident than Democrats that their nominee would emerge as the winner, as 81 percent of Republicans believe Trump would win, compared to 75 percent of Democrats who believe Biden would win. Nine percent of Democrats believe Trump would win, while seven percent of Republicans believe Biden would win. Independents are far more confident, as 41 percent believe Trump would win compared to 26 percent who said the same of Biden. Thirty-three percent in that group remain unsure.

The survey was taken February 4-6, 2024, among 1,591 adult U.S. citizens.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Trump cast doubt on the prospect of facing Biden in November.

“He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy,” Trump said of Biden, adding:

But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, “Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.” That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together.

“So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee,” Trump said.