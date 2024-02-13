First Infant Surrendered to Missouri’s Only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn baby was surrendered to Missouri’s only Safe Haven Baby Box location, the Mehlville Fire chief said at a news conference on Monday.

The baby, who was several hours old, was the first baby to be surrendered to the baby box. The surrender occurred on Feb. 8 at the Mehlville Fire Protection District House 2 in south St. Louis County, KSDK reported.

“The baby is safe and doing well after being put under the care of the state for adoption,” according to the report.

Baby boxes were created to deter parents from abandoning their newborns, potentially leaving them to die. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into outside, exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals that can be accessed from inside. At-risk mothers can anonymously and legally place their newborns inside. Then, the outside door locks, and mothers have time to get away before an alarm goes off alerting first responders or hospital staff inside.

The baby is then quickly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and is often quickly adopted.

The Missouri baby box was opened in August of 2023. Another baby box is planned for Firehouse 5 and should be ready by the end of the year, according to the report. After the surrender, the baby’s information was placed into the missing and exploited database in case the child’s other parents wants to reunify. Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the child has not been reported missing so far.