First Infant Surrendered to Missouri’s Only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn baby was surrendered to Missouri’s only Safe Haven Baby Box location, the Mehlville Fire chief said at a news conference on Monday.

The baby, who was several hours old, was the first baby to be surrendered to the baby box. The surrender occurred on Feb. 8 at the Mehlville Fire Protection District House 2 in south St. Louis County, KSDK reported.

“The baby is safe and doing well after being put under the care of the state for adoption,” according to the report.

Baby boxes were created to deter parents from abandoning their newborns, potentially leaving them to die. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into outside, exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals that can be accessed from inside. At-risk mothers can anonymously and legally place their newborns inside. Then, the outside door locks, and mothers have time to get away before an alarm goes off alerting first responders or hospital staff inside.

The baby is then quickly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and is often quickly adopted.

The Missouri baby box was opened in August of 2023. Another baby box is planned for Firehouse 5 and should be ready by the end of the year, according to the report.

After the surrender, the baby’s information was placed into the missing and exploited database in case the child’s other parents wants to reunify. Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the child has not been reported missing so far.

“We have this location that months ago invested in this program that has already seen it pay dividends,” Kelsey told the outlet. “The key is that we are prepared for this situation, not reactionary. We are proud of this selfless mother and grateful for her trusting us to help her and her infant.”
Fire Chief Brian Hendricks told the outlet they tested the box every week. He said firefighters were shocked when the first surrender happened and the alarm went off, but they were prepared and the process went smoothly.
“MFPD is committed to making a difference in the lives of those we serve and safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our community,” Hendricks said. “The surrender of a baby to us is an example of how we make that difference, and this act protects not only the life of the infant but also that of the birth mother who entrusted us with the care of her child.”

The surrender in Missouri is the fourth since the beginning of 2024 (see here, here, and here.)

“There are 200 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across the United States,” according to the report.

