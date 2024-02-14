President Joe Biden faces pressure to spill the transcript and audio of his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who detailed the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory” in a report on Biden’s theft of classified documents.

If the Justice Department releases an interview as the impeachment inquiry requested, it could help Congress decipher the degree of Biden’s “deteriorated” memory and disclose his fitness for office.

The White House still has not decided if it will be transparent with American workers and release the type and transcript, the Hill reported Wednesday, even though Biden’s White House counsel previously claimed the report’s characterization of Biden’s memory was “gratuitous” and “politically motivated” — essentially inaccurate.

It appears any denial of the report’s findings would necessitate releasing the deposition’s audio and an unredacted transcript, but White House spokesman Ian Sams said Friday that Biden would “look at” disclosing only a redacted transcript.

Some Democrats fear not releasing the videotape and transcript would do more harm than good:

Releasing the transcript could “provide a powerful tool to refute the narrative about his age and prove Hur was playing politics with the report,” one former White House aide told the Hill.

“Given the fact that the age issue is not going away and it’s already out there, the risk of another news cycle is pretty low unless there is something pretty damaging in that transcript,” a Democrat source told the Hill. “It feels to me that it’s probably better to get [it] out there because the sense I’m getting is Hur really stepped over the line, based on this, and you may want to use the transcript to rebut that pretty hard.”

The White House said it is not so simple. “It is not a no, and it is not a yes. It is: We are looking at this,” White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday. “There’s processes, there’s protocols, and they’re looking through that.”

Despite Biden’s power to immediately declassify the material, national security experts who spoke anonymously with the Hill claimed it could take more than 14 days to go through the declassification process.

“In a world where ‘I don’t recall’ is twisted into a political weapon, releasing the transcript only feeds the frenzy,” Democrat strategist Michael Starr Hopkins claimed.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey found in December. Another poll revealed a whopping 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

